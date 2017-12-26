Chargers Outpace Eagles

By Skip Hunter –

The Southwest Minnesota Christian Eagles took on the second of the two Charger teams that they played last week. On a wintry Thursday evening the Sioux Falls Christian Chargers made their way to Edgerton along with many fans from both schools for an exciting high school game. As usual when the 2 teams meet, there are family reunions galore. The game itself was not very pretty with 46 turnovers chalked up by both teams as well as a myriad of missed shots. When the dust cleared, SFC defeated SWC by a 76-67 score.

After SFC jumped out to a 4-0 lead, the Eagles scored by way of a Brooklyn DeKam pass to Hannah Nerem. Jazlynn Prins scored next for SWC using an Emily Nerem pass. SFC scored 2 baskets before DeKam was fouled while shooting; the senior made both awarded free throws. DeKam then splashed home a trey assisted by E. Nerem on an inbounds play. The Chargers scored the next 5 points before H. Nerem scored from short range. Again SFC scored twice before the Eagles had an answer. Sommer Schaap passed to Sydney Van Hulzen to make the score 19-13 with 9:10 showing on the clock.

After another 6 SFC points, Coach Denise Nerem called a time out to right the ship. DeKam was fouled while shooting and made 1 of 2 free throws. After SFC had stretched their lead to 27-14, Prins splashed home a trey, assisted by Van Hulzen on a nice inside-out play. But SFC kept scoring by using offensive rebounds and steals. The score stood 32-17 before DeKam made a jump shot. After 2 made SFC charity shots, H. Nerem scored twice using feeds from DeKam and Prins. The junior post then made a nice pass to DeKam which led to a basket. DeKam later made both ends of a 1 and 1 to make the score 34-27.

After an Eagle bucket Schaap gathered in a teammate’s missed shot and scored. DeKam answered a Charger 2-pointer with a trey assisted by Prins. She later cut the lead to 4 points by again making 2 free throws. After SFC made 2 charity tosses, Schaap made a trey assisted by Prins. SFC closed out the first half scoring with a bucket to make the half time score 42-37.

