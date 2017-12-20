Students Win Drawing Contest

The Edgerton Enterprise hosted a drawing contest for 3rd through 5th graders this year. The students did very well! Choosing winners was a difficult task, but the ones we have selected are in this issue of the Edgerton Enterprise. You will also find other drawings by students in the Holiday Greeting ads in this issue and next week’s edition. We hope you enjoy them as much as we did!

1st PLACE

2nd PLACE

3rd PLACE