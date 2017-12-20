Students Win Drawing Contest
The Edgerton Enterprise hosted a drawing contest for 3rd through 5th graders this year. The students did very well! Choosing winners was a difficult task, but the ones we have selected are in this issue of the Edgerton Enterprise. You will also find other drawings by students in the Holiday Greeting ads in this issue and next week’s edition. We hope you enjoy them as much as we did!
1st PLACE
3rd grade – 1st place – Jackie Feikema, ECES
4th grade – 1st place – Keira Cruz Medina, EPS
5th grade – 1st place – Tyson Bleyenberg, ECES
2nd PLACE
3rd grade – 2nd place – Addie Nibbelink, ECES
4th grade – 2nd place – Addison Van Hill, ECES
5th grade – 2nd place – Logan Bleyenberg, ECES
3rd PLACE
3rd grade – 3rd place – Tucker Arp, EPS
4th grade – 3rd place – Seth Post, CCS
5th grade – 3rd place – Cash Decker, ECES
Related