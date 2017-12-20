December 20, 2017   Featured Post

Students Win Drawing Contest

The Edgerton Enterprise hosted a drawing contest for 3rd through 5th graders this year. The students did very well! Choosing winners was a difficult task, but the ones we have selected are in this issue of the Edgerton Enterprise. You will also find other drawings by students in the Holiday Greeting ads in this issue and next week’s edition. We hope you enjoy them as much as we did!

 

1st PLACE

3rd grade – 1st place – Jackie Feikema, ECES

4th grade – 1st place – Keira Cruz Medina, EPS

5th grade – 1st place – Tyson Bleyenberg, ECES

2nd PLACE

3rd grade – 2nd place – Addie Nibbelink, ECES

4th grade – 2nd place – Addison Van Hill, ECES

5th grade – 2nd place – Logan Bleyenberg, ECES

3rd PLACE

3rd grade – 3rd place – Tucker Arp, EPS

4th grade – 3rd place – Seth Post, CCS

5th grade – 3rd place – Cash Decker, ECES