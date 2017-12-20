Students Comment On Christmas

The Enterprise has enjoyed printing Christmas essays, written by our third grade students, for the last several years. This year we asked area 3rd grade students to answer the question, “What does Christmas mean to you?” Inside the December 20th issue you will find their answers:

I feel that Christmas is about giving and and sharing with family and friends. I like to celibrate Christmas because it is Jesuses birthday. I get to jump for joy when I go to my grandmas houses. I like to play with my family and freinds.

Aiden Hamm, Edgerton Christian

This is what Christmas mean to me. Christmas to me is about how God made Jesus. on Christmas Eve we go to chirch and every Christmas we make Christmas cookes. and an Christmas we go snowmoblie. On Christmas we open prernts. On Christmas we go to my gramas.

Addison Hubbling, Edgerton Public

What Christmas means to me is praising Jesus and spending time with family and friends. My favorite thing to do at Christmas is praising the Lord.

Jesse Vis, Edgerton Christian

To me Christmis means to spend time whith our family and have a fun time. It is also about having time whith our friends. On Christmis Eve we will open our presents. We will have a nice dinner we will go to our grandma and have a great time. We will also go and open more presents. We get to eat sum chicking and decorate the Christmis tree.

Nancy Martinez, Edgerton Public

I like Christmas because it is fun to go to my Gramma and Grampa’s house. I love opening presents with my family. I also love going to get the tree and decorate it with my family. I love Christmas because that is when Jesus was born. I always read that story because it is special. I love Christmas time because I love snow.

Carter Prins, Chandler Christian School

What Christmas means to me is giving to others. Its fun to watch them. I also think of Christmas being the Birth of Jesus.

Xavier Meksavanh, Edgerton Christian

To me Christmas means my friends and family and the birth of Jesus. At Christmas my family and I have a gigantic meal with stake, pie, chichen, and Christmas cookies. I go to church and celebrate the birth of Jesus. We all dress up as angels, donkeys, sheep, and other people. My grandpa and grandma bring me to see a big Christmas scene set up at a house a few blocks away. I love my family.

Kaitlyn Van Otterloo, Edgerton Public

Hello my name is Hope. I think that Christmas is about spending time with family. To celebrate Jesus’s birth. To bring back old traditions. To have fun and make memories. One of the traditions is opening presents youngest to oldest. One more tradidion is to go to Colorado and see family.

Hope Snyder, Edgerton Christian

To me Chritmas means that my family gets to celebrate the birth of Jesus. On Christmas morning we open our presents then go to church. After eleven we get out of church and visit my family and open more presents. At dinner time we eat our Christmas meal. And that is the reason that Christmas is inportent to me.

Dimitri Maxey, Edgerton Public

To me Christmas means that we get to celebrate Jesus’ birth. We go to my grandmas house and have lots of fun with cousins. We also celebrate with presants. We have alot to eat. We also sing songs.

Judd Prouty, Edgerton Christian

To me Christmas means celebrateing Christmas with family. At Christmas time I go to my grandma’s house to eat a big dinner and play with my cousins. When we are playing tag I sneak into the barn and take the four wheeler so they can’t catch me. It is very fun! This is why Christmas is important to me.

Colin Scholten, Edgerton Public

To me Christmas means spending time with family. I think everyone should spend time with their family and sing Christmas carols. To me Christmas means going on Christmas vacations. Christmas is important to me.

Devin Schaap, Edgerton Christian

What Christmas means to me is Jesus’s birthday, and spending time with my family. I open all my presents last year I loved my toys. Then we eat breakfast. I love my mom’s cinnamon rolls. And we’re all done before we play. We all watch a Chrismas movie. and drink hot chocolate. Then for supper we have ham and corn and mashed potatoes.

Zoe Herriot, Edgerton Public

What Christmas means to me is Jesus Birthday. Christmas means when we all have a big feast. Christmas means we get a Christmas tree. Christmas means when we make cookies and drink hot chocolate.

Case Groen, Edgerton Christian

Chirtmas means to me when Jesus was born. We went to the store and we bought Joseph with Mary and her baby. We liestned to my mom tell the story about Jesus. Until we felt tired. We went to open presents. We got lots of different stuff. My mom says Chirtmas isn’t about presents it’s about family. Thats what Chistmas means to me.

Allison Dominguez Reyes, Edgerton Public

To me Christmas means to celebrate the birth of Jesus. I go to church to learn about Jesus. I go to my grandma and see my family. Then we go to my other grandma and see my other family. We make cokkies for Santa to eat. This why chirstmas is important.

Jocelyn Stoel, Edgerton Public

What Christmas means to me is a holy day because Jesus was born that very night. It is a night to pray our hearts out. That very morning presents are under my Christmas tree. What does Christmas mean to you? That is what Christmas means to me.

Tylee Kooiker, Edgerton Christian

To me Christmas means adout Jesus and on Christmas like to play with my friends on Christmas me and my broter have a snowball fight. I also like to mak a snowman put up our Christmas tree. I also wil go snowmobiling we wil go to Luverune and go to the pool and swim.

Hassein Kazem, Edgerton Public

Every year at Chrsitmas we have a bowl and put names in it. Then we pick a name Whoever’s name we pick we have to buy a present for that person. I like Christmas because it’s when Jesus was born. We have a feast. We put up a Christmas tree. We put presents under our Christmas tree.

Hannah Uilk, Edgerton Christian

Christmas is important to me because it is Jesus’s birthday. We go to church on Christmas day. I get together with my grandma’s and grandpa’s and eat lots of food. I really like the colors of my grandma’s stockings and Christmas tree. I love opening presents with my family and friends. It’s so fun. Thats why Christmas is important to me. And my family. I love Christmas morning.

Tucker Arp, Edgerton Public

Christmas is a day of joy because Christ Jesus was born. There is always candy canes because the white is for our sins and the red is for Jesus’ blood. On a Christmas tree the star on top is like the star that shows the way to Jesus. Christmas is awsome.

Levi Van Essen, Edgerton Christian

To me Chrsitmas means when Jesus was born. I also get to see my family and freinds. I get to celebrate whith my cousins. We worship God on Christmas. Thats what Christmas means to me.

Kaisen Hendriks, Edgerton Public

I like Christmas becuese Jesus was born. So this is how my family celebrates Chrismas. So my family sits by the Christmas tree and we open our present. We go youngeist to oldest. The End.

Zachary Moss, Edgerton Christian

Chrstmas to me is about family and friend’s. We make Chistmas cookies and punch we open present and have good food

Damian Gunnink, Edgerton Public

What Christmas means to me is Jesus being born in a stable, Wiseme following the big bright star and angels singing to the shepherds while watching there sheep. Also It means that I get to go to my grandma’s house and open presents. It is fun. Do you like Christmas? I do.

Clara Talsma, Edgerton Christian

To me Christmas means spending time with my famly. I love Christmas. It is my faverte time of the year. I go to church and eat a big feast. I eat a lot of ham. I have fun all day long. We allwas play hopsoch and jump rope all day long. We go over to my sister’s house all day. That’s why it’s important.

Madison Morrow, Edgerton Public

This is what Christmas means to me. It means about when Jesus was born. It also means spending time with family. My favorite things about Christmas is getting presents and having my dad’s malts. That is what Christmas means to me.

Traeton Van’t Hof, Edgerton Christian

To me Christmas means spending time with my family or friends. At Christmas time me and my family play games, open presents, eat yummy cookies and treats, and last but not least sometimes go places. This Christmas nmy mom and I might go to Bemiji to see my great grandma and grandpa. I’m happy to have family and freinds.

Brooklyn Norenberg, Edgerton Public

Chistmas means that we should get together as family and play games like Poop the Potato. We get htree presents from Mom and Dad, like Jesus did.

Parker Fey, Edgerton Christian

To me Christmas means the birth of Jesus. At Christmas time my family gets toghether with my grandma and we celabrate the birth of Jesus. My grandma stays at our house till Christmas day. She always sleeps in my room. And on Christmas day we open our presints and take pictures with them. At Christmas we always have a suprice meal. And that’s why Christmas is important to me.

Jael Lopez, Edgerton Public

Christmas means a lot to me because Christ is born, our saviour. It is not about the presents, it’s about Jesus. Jesus saved us from our sins. Isn’t that amazing? Without Jesus we would stay dead in sin.

Isaiah Brands, Free Christian

To me Chrismas is special. I like to put the decorations on the tree and I like to spend family time and have fun.

Mario Vincente, Edgerton Public

To me Christmas is very special. It is special because it is the day Jesus was born. When it is Christmas we go to my grandma’s house. We have a great Christmas dinner. And my cousins come over. What do you do for Christmas?

Brooklyn Haan, Edgerton Christian

What Christmas means to me is have famle and friends have a great tame together and sharing peac and joy.

Ailara Jaimes, Edgerton Public

Christmas means to me that Jesus Christ was born to save the world on that day. On Christmas we usually go to Grandma Sandy and Grandpa Ivan’s house. Christmas is a fun time in our house.

Ryan Pap, Edgerton Christian

Christmas means a lot to my family. We like to open presents and be happy with them. We can decorating the tree or hanging stockings and put candy in the stockings or little toys. That’s what Christmas means to me!

Araceli Hernandez, Edgerton Public

To me Christmas means the birth of God. That means I gets preserts and my famly gets together and has fun with me. I love my family It’s fun.

Jeremias Melendez, Edgerton Public

Hello ny name is Willem. Christmas means to me spending time with my family and celebrating Jesus birth. I also think Christmas to me is thinking of the fun memories we all had from the past years.

Willem Dyk, Edgerton Christian

I think Christmas is for the birth and love of Jesus. It’s not about Santa or presents, it’s about Jesus, and when he died on the cross. Christmas is a time that we spend with our family and friends, and our aunts and uncles that live far away. I also love decorating the Christmas tree with my family.

Caden Rylaarsdam, Chandler Christian School

At Christmas time me and my family wrap presents. When Christmas comes I will unwrap my presents and it will be fun! Then when I am done I will play with my new toys and my sister’s toys. Then when we are done we will go to bed for the night.

Addyson Paulson, Edgerton Public

What does Christmas mean to you? I think Christmas is about being kind and neighbor, loving and going calling. I also go to my Grandma’s house and make sugar cookes and bring them to my neighbors. And my family reads the three trees. That is what Christmas means to me!

Mara Prins, Edgerton Christian

I love Christmas because we get to see our grandparents. My mom and dad like Christmas because they like to watch us open the presents. It’s Jesus birthday on Christmas.

Teagan Moody, Edgerton Public

What Christmas means to me is spending time with family, laughing and singing to Christmas songs celebrating Jesus’ birth. We have a Christmas tradition by going to my grandma Vander Lugt for Christmas eve and we always have shrimp. Then on Christmas we go to my Grandma Feikema’s house.

Jackie Feikema, Edgerton Christian

Christmas is special to me because I like to go to my grandpa and grandmas and see my cousins. We always eat a big dinner. After we eat we open presents. I love Christmas the best. The most important part of Christmas is Jesus’s birthday.

Dylan Van Otterloo, Edgerton Public

Hello, my name is Riley and I will tell you about my thoughts of what I think Christmas means to me. I think it means two things. One Jesus is born, that is imortant because he does miracles, two his Chrismas story. Those reasons are what I think Christmas means.

Riley Williams, Edgerton Christian

I Love Chritmas becaus I get toys. Chritmas is about hope to your family. the Jolly old fat man wonts to be nice Lots of people like celebrating christmas.

Jermaine Gunnink, Edgerton Public

What does Christmas mean to you? What Christmas means to me is good food. It means presents under the tree. Family gathered from near and far. And thats what Christmas means to me.

Madison Christians, Edgerton Christian

How Do you remember Christmas? I remember Christmas by the candy cane. If you turn it upside down it is a “J” for Jesus. The red means Jesus’ blood. The white means Jesus washed away my sins. If it is upright it is a sheperd’s staff.

Kaydence Van Dyke, Edgerton Christian

Christmas means alot to me and my family. We have it here and have Christmas in Nebraska. We love to open presents and go to chruch. Every year we love celabrating Jesus’s birthday.

Carly Groen, Edgerton Public

To me Christmas means getting a Christmas tree. And going to my Grandma’s house. Christmas means celebrating Jesus birth and eating Christmas cookies. That is what Christmas means to me.

Caleb Binford, Edgerton Christian

My family and I do a return at Christmas. First we look for our elf. Then we let our whole family come over and try to find our elf. Then we eat our Chistmas food. Then we open Prsents. Then my Mom and Dad and our family wach a movie and we Play with our new toys from Chistmas.

Adelyn Hulstein, Edgerton Public

Christmas means opening gifts and spending time with my family. Christmas is also a time to celebrate the birth of Jesus. Christmas means a time to decorate an evergreen tree, eat candy, and eating foods like pudding. Christmas is a time to have fun playing outside and playing with toys.

DeChayne Ellis, Chandler Christian School

I Love Christmas because there is joy all around the world. You can spend time with your family. It’s a time to laugh and love always be nice.

Joanelys Alvarez, Edgerton Public

Christmas is my heart because Jesus was born. And God sent Mary to have a baby. My family comes to celebrate Christmas We all have a good time. Our other side of our family they also come to our house too. We even tell stories.

Jayven Kooiker, Edgerton Christian

In my family we make monkey bread on Christmas moring. While it is baking we open present First, we open them from santa. Then we open the presents from each other After that we do stockings. When the monkey bread is all ready we eat it.

Liana Bloemendaal, Edgerton Public

Hi my name is Addison Nibbelink. I’m in 3rd grade at ECES. I’m going to tell you what I think Christmas is about. It’s about celebrating Jesus birth – not about santa or presents. It’s about hanging up lights. Putting up trees and hanging out with family. What does Christmas mean to you? Merry Christmas. And remember its not about Santa or presents. Its about Giving and making Christmas cookies with Grandma and hanging with your family. Merry Christmas to all!

Addison Nibbelink, Edgerton Christian

Christmas for me means to celebrate and have dinner all together with my family and to have fun. When its Chistmas we open the presents and say “Thank you.” Th we eat all togethe.

Nidia Valladares, Edgerton Public

Christmas means a lot to me because you can spend lots of time with my family. I love about Christmas because that was when Jesus was born. And that is why I like Christmas!

Chloe Swyter, Edgerton Christian

Christmas is important to me because it’s Jesus’s birthday. Sometimes you forget, but I never ever forget about Jesus Christ our God. So on Christmas day try to think about Jesus’s birthday.

Kaden Brockberg, Edgerton Public

I think of Jesus. And I think of presents. I think of family like cousins, grandma and grandpa. I think of new baby cousins. I think of sisters and brothers. I think of Bibles that teach me Jesus. I think of mom and dad. I think of snow to play in. I think of snowmans.

Jenna Feikema, Edgerton Christian

Christmas means to me getting with your family and spending time together, having fun, playing, opening presents, eating, and going to family’s houses. A family tradition for my family is opening presents at nightime.

Aleigha Beaner, Edgerton Public

I love Christmas because we get to go to my grandma and grandpa. We also get to see my Aunt Kala from Kansas City. It’s the best when we get to open presents. I get all sorts of things from my mom and dad. I have seven presents from them.

Carson Van’t Hof, Edgerton Public