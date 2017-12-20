March 28, 1938 – December 8, 2017

Funeral services for Joyce Bristow, 79, of Luverne, Minn., were held Wednesday. Dec. 13, at 11:00 a.m. at the American Reformed Church in Luverne. Burial followed at Hillside Cemetery in Edgerton, Minn.

Joyce Marguerite Bristow was born on March 28, 1938, to Johannes and Hermina (Prinsen) Lolkus on the family farm just north of Chandler, Minn. After the death of her father, her mother remarried John J. Tinklenberg and her family relocated to the farm of Winthrop Warren. She attended school in Edgerton, Minn., and graduated in 1956. Joyce professed her faith at the First Reformed Church in Edgerton.

In 1965, she moved to Bellflower, Calif., with her parents. In La Mirada, Calif., she met Fred John Bristow, and the two were married on November 6, 1971. The couple made their home in Luverne in 1986. Throughout her life, Joyce held various office and retail positions, including working as a certified nurse’s assistant at the Tuff Home and Good Samaritan Society – Mary Jane Brown Home. Most of all, she enjoyed selling Avon products.

Fred preceded Joyce in death on August 21, 1988. On Thursday, December 7, 2017, Joyce passed away in her home in Luverne.

Joyce is survived by her siblings, Anna Mae Berghorst of Hills, Minn., and Clarence (Sandy) Tinklenberg of Grandville, Mich.; sister-in-law, Rose Tinklenberg of Lake Crystal, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; parents, Johannes Lolkus, John J. Tinklenberg, and Hermina Tink-lenberg; siblings, Nellie Remme and Harris Tinklenberg; and brothers-in-law, Gale Remme and Sidney Berghorst.