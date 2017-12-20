Homes Decked Out For The Holidays

Jeff Van Dyke at 653 4th Ave. W. was the winner of this year’s Chamber of Commerce Holiday Lighting Contest. Previous winners served as the judges, with judging taking place last week.

The second place winners were Phil and Wendy Huisken at 1740 21st Street (east on CSAH 9 on the edge of Edgerton). The third, fourth, and honorable mention entries are on Page 2. Getting good photos of holiday lights is a challenge, so take some time this week and drive around and check them out in person!