Eagles Strong Against Dutchmen

By Nancy Wassink –

On Thursday, December 14, basketball fans met at the EHS gymnasium to watch another matchup between the SWC Eagles and the Edgerton Dutchmen in the girls’ contest.

The Eagles defeated the Dutch by a score of 88-47 off a strong shooting performance and solid transition play throughout the night. Brooklyn DeKam had firm control from behind the arc hitting 4 for 7 and coming up with 22 points for SWC. Sommer Schaap added 18 in the Eagle effort. Chynna Berning (13 points) and Madison Heard (9 points) led scorers for the Dutchmen .

Southwest came out with 3 field goals from Hannah Nerem, Jazlynn Prins and Sydney Van Hulzen before Heard picked up one of her 3 treys for EHS to trail 3-6 in the first minute. The Eagles then peeled off a 10-point run with 8 of the 10 off the hands of DeKam. Lila Ockenga battled in the key picking up 2 goals to add to the Dutchmen offense but free throws and a bucket from Emily Nerem followed by scores from DeKam and Veldkamp set the Dutchmen back 28-7 before Berning could add 2 to the EHS total. Senior leadership from Berning for Edgerton and DeKam for the Eagles helped each squad drive upward on the scoreboard. Schaap and Madie Nelson traded 3’s and Lauren Sankey added another for the Dutchmen but SWC had the final points of the half from Hallie Snyder and Holly Vis and headed into the locker room with a 58-23 lead at the half.

