Eagles Slay Dragons

By Skip Hunter –

Last Tuesday evening the SWC boys basketball team headed to Adrian for their second foray into Red Rock Conference play. The Dragons were 1 and 1 for the year with two blowout games on their record. The Eagles were 4-1 with the lone defeat coming at the hands of the Pipestone Arrows. The game was close for the first 6 minutes before the Eagles went on a 12-0 run on their way to a 85-54 victory.

The Eagles seemed to be determined to go inside at the outset of the game. AJ Vanderby rebounded his own miss and put it in for the first basket of the game. After an AHS trey, Isaac Jasper made the first of several strong drives for Eagle basket number 2. Jasper then passed to Vanderby for a hope to offset 2 made Dragon free throws. The ever-lurking Avery Pater swiped the ball and scored. After Adrian made the score 10-8, Parker Kooima drove down the lane for a basket to tie the score. Adrian made 1 free throw to take an 11-10 lead with 12:10 showing on the clock.

That was Adrian’s last lead as the Eagles went on the aforementioned 12-0 run. A pair of treys, 1 by Jacob Van Dam and 1 by Kyle Van’t Hof got things going. Both of those long-range missiles were assisted by Pater. Pater then swiped the ball and while sprawled on the floor got the ball to Van Dam who went down the court to score. The Eagles had several dives to retain or gain possession of the ball; these helped SWC continue to hold the lead.

