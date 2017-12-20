Bank Invites Children To Perform

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, First State Bank Southwest hosted their annual Christmas open house. They invited area students into the bank to perform throughout the day.

They also served refreshments and held a drawing for door prizes. The winners were: Door Prize winners: Melissa Masselink and Bill Vanderby.

