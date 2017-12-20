Auxiliary Invites Veterans

On Thursday, Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor Day, the American Legion Auxiliary sponsored a social gathering of Edgebrook and apartment residents at 2:15 in the Verdoes Room.

There were nine veterans from Edgebrook Estates and Edgebrook Assisted Living, and three veterans from the American Legion: Gerrit Kroontje, Harry Van Dam, and Jerold Schoolmeester.

The group of 12 men all served in various branches of the military. They related experiences and challenges as they traveled from training camps to countries all over the globe.

We thank them for their service, and sharing their memories with us and each other.

Pictured clockwise, beginning at lower left: Henry Van Dyke, Marcella Van Dyke, Peter Vander Lugt, Fran Bouma, John Sas, Jo Bouma, Ora Ward, Sophie Schoolmeester, Dick Van Hofwegen, Harry Van Dam, Jerold Schoolmeester, Harriet Kroontje, Kenneth Bolkema, Jacob Stoel, Bernard Elgersma, and Gerrit Kroontje. Picture inset: Evert Krosschell and Virgil Schuld.

