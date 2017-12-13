Eagles Top Dutchmen

By Mike Drooger –

It was a case of going from the frying pan into the fire for coach Doug Van Kley and his Edgerton Flying Dutchmen on December 7. Two nights prior, the Dutchmen had traveled to Minneota where they took one on the chin 82-42. On the evening of the 7th, Edgerton hosted the basketball-proud SW Minnesota Christian Eagles who had already played three games before visiting the town’s public school winning two of those games.

It turned out to be more of the same as far as EHS was concerned as they suffered far too many turnovers (31) and shot a poor percentage from the field (14-for-42 for 33.3 percent). To add insult to injury, the Dutchmen put a goose egg on the board from the free throw line missing all eight attempts.

The Eagles, meanwhile, made over half of their field goal attempts (34-for-64 for 53 percent), had just a dozen turnovers, collected 22 steals, and made 10 free throws out of 15.

When you calculate and digest all those stats from the game, it’s easy to figure SW won with little problem. When the final buzzer sounded the Eagles had taken an 83-32 victory.

For the entire first half, and a little over a minute into half number two, the question for EHS was: Who will score besides Trey Gilbertson? At halftime, Edgerton had 16 points. Gilbertson put all 16 in the basket. The first two points of the second half for the Flying Dutchmen also were provided by Edgerton’s 6’5” post. When points 17 and 18 settled into the net for Gilbertson, Edgerton trailed 49-18. After AJ Vanderby scored, thanks to a nice assist from Isaac Jasper to make it 51-18, EHS finally got points from someone other than the guy wearing jersey #41. Brayden Kuiper nailed one from downtown to stop Gilbertson’s scoring streak.

Even though Gilbertson did not end up scoring all of his team’s points, he did end up scoring all of Edgerton’s two-point buckets (10). Jaden Bloemendaal and Marcus Vander Lugt both contributed shots from beyond the arc to round out Edgerton’s scoring

