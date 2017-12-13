Den Ouden Writing Content Winners

The students pictured are five of the 18 students who participated in the Buck Den Ouden writing contest this fall. The winners received cash prizes for their efforts. Three volunteer judges judged the writings at the end of October and the awards were given out at Fine Arts Night at SWCH in November. Congratulations to the contestants!

Bonjour, Au Revoir

Au revoir was the word of the day,

It was finally time to say goodbye

To the rustic, charming country of France.

I waved goodbye to rolling hills of vineyards,

The patches of bright sunflowers here and there,

Castles on hills with their long forgotten inhabitants.

Goodbye to the quaint little towns and stuccoed walls,

Tiled roofs and narrow dirt roads.

No more would I see the old stone castles

Or tall cathedrals towering over everything else.

No longer would I swing in a hammock

By the pool, watching my cousins or looking at castle ruins.

Eyes welled because we would miss the

Adventures on twisting rivers that flowed under aqueducts.

Tears fell as we left the house that

Had been our home with fifteen other people.

I cried because, no longer would I have nine siblings,

Or five moms preparing late breakfasts.

They would be gone after a turn around the corner,

Not to be seen again for years to come.

So au revoir to the mesmerizing French countryside,

But France for me was the people I love.

– Sommer Schaap – 1st in poetry

What’s Right to Write?

I tried to figure out what I should write,

everything I wrote didn’t sound quite right,

maybe a poem about bright stars at night

or maybe a princess saved by a knight,

perhaps a scientist studying mites

or poems about Popeye and all his might,

possibly one describing a great sight

or about flying a kite at camp sites,

perhaps a fisherman whose fish wouldn’t bite

or getting a phone with more gigabytes,

but none of these ideas sound quite right,

and I am still not sure what I should write.

Wait I know! I might write about flying a white kite,

pulling it tight with all my might, putting up a fight, giving me a fright,

at a camp site at night with a knight named Dwight.

I think that might be quite a delight to write tonight.

– Kaitlyn Schelhaas -2nd in poetry

I Won’t Say I Love You

How do you show love without saying it?

Sometimes, it’s reminding them to buckle.

Other times, we pray for them not to quit.

We do anything to see them chuckle.

Things like leaving enough milk for coffee,

Sleeping with the window cracked too far,

Buying their favorite candy toffee,

And maybe even buying them a new car.

You don’t need to say anything because

Your eyes tell everything you leave unsaid.

We sincerely hope they look past their flaws,

And any cruel words anyone has said.

Do the stuff neither of you wants to do,

Someone has to pay the tab, why not you?

– Nicole Elsing – 3rd in poetry

Superpower

What if you could have any superpower of your choice? I know, that’s to much power. Some of us would have to choose the ability to be decisive, otherwise we would never have a power. But really, if you had the choice to be able to fly, have super-strength, or to read people’s mind, what would you do? Your conscience would tell you to do what’s best for the world, to pick something that benefits other people the most. But it would be easy to choose a power that would be the most fun, or benefit you the most.

You could choose to be able to be invisible, but that would probably lead to you becoming the world’s best eavesdropper. And there’s the problem of whether your clothes turn invisible with you; without that quality the power is rather useless. Invisibility is not a great way to fight crime. Just imagine yourself trying to bring a robber to prison. The police would be so confused.

Flying is a great option, if you’re choosing just for fun. A warning though: don’t choose this power if you live around here. It’s so cold most of the year, you won’t be able to use your new ability. Unless of course you like the feeling of frostbitten fingers and freezing wind whipping it’s way to your bones. That aside, when the whether is nice you will be able to have a blast. It might be hard to benefit the world when you chose this power; what are you going to do, go pick up one criminal at a time and fly him to jail? To risky, they might be able to hurt you while you’re trying to transport them. Plus, the power doesn’t come with super-hero strength, so you probably won’t be able to lift anyone anyway. This power is better off used for fun and showing off for friends.

Super-strength is an option. But there are already to many bodybuilders out there, and if you really wanted the strength you could work for it without wasting your superpower. You could pick super-speed, but we’ve all seen the pressure that is put on someone who’s fast. Just watch the Olympics. It might be safest to avoid that kind of popularity and pressure. Reading people’s minds might be fun for a while, but once people knew you could do it you’d have no friends. Maybe you’d take a different approach and chose to be incredibly smart. But again, there are already smart people in the world; and based on the movies, the intellectual people have lots of trouble with bullies, and you wouldn’t want to wish that upon yourself.

Moving things with your mind would be cool, for the first two weeks until the “new toy” effect wore off. But it could continue to be useful. No more having to get out of bed when you forget your phone on your dresser. No more getting up when the remote is on the other side of the room. On second thought, this power will probably lead to you becoming extremely lazy which is something most people already have problems with. Why make it worse?

I would probably chose teleporting myself. Just think of all the places you could visit. But traveling alone might get lonely, there’s not really a good way to help the world. Well, you could help your friends by grabbing whatever it is they forgot at home. But you’d probably end up as a criminal, wanted for sneaking into multiple places and not paying. No worries though, if they try to throw you in jail, you can always just zap yourself out.

The best way to use your choice is to pick something that no one else has, and something that is really beneficial. But humans are pretty great already. We can communicate well, and we already have role-models who are smart or athletic. We have good transportation, and there’s not really anything we need that we can’t get as is. It’s hard to come up with a superpower that has only positive effects. So, if anyone offers you any superpower of your choice, just keep in mind that you’re pretty great as is. You wouldn’t want to accidentally make yourself worse while trying to master you superpower.

– Chloe Tschetter -2nd place essay

All Nations

What’s a thing that ties people together? Is it where they’re from, what language they speak, or a common history? Some people may say yes to one of the aforementioned statements. I, however, found a different answer.

August 25, 2017. My family and I went to Sertoma Park in Sioux Falls, South Dakota for a potluck with All Nations City Church, a loosely organized group of people who get together to worship once every two to three months. I didn’t know what to expect, maybe some African Americans, a few Asians here or there. I was surprised to see around twenty native Sudanese people there, along with a few Caucasian couples who ran things in Sioux Falls. We walked up to the table laden with food hesitantly and were greeted by Bjorn, a Norwegian who invited us to put our sausage and sticky rice on the table. Bjorn was a shorter elderly man, with a scraggly beard and short graying hair. Fred Wilgenberg greeted us next, a kind man and the pastor of the whole group of All Nations. He told us about how he was the one who put the invitation in our church bulletin. My mom finished putting our food on the table and we took the other food that was there and piled it into our bowls.We went to sit down at a picnic table to eat Nigerian, Peruvian, and Sudanese food: a curry-like dish, brisket, shredded chicken in a tangy orange sauce, and Sudanese bread. In the center area of the shelter was a praise team made up of Sudanese and other African immigrants leading praise and worship with a piano, drums, and vocals.

While we were sitting down at our picnic table, a Sudanese man came and sat by us and started talking with my brother and mom. He was from Sudan, then lived in Phoenix before coming to Sioux Falls. His appearance was nothing special, baggy pants and a t-shirt with a zip-up hoodie and a beanie on his head. I was a little tentative to trust him at first and I hate that about myself. I feel as though I haven’t been exposed to different ethnic groups, people who are different from the regular standards that we seem to have in a small town.

We talked to him about his life for a while and then a new group of singers went up to the center to sing. It was a group of about seven Sudanese women and teenage girls. The man on piano struck up a tune that the singers sang to, after a few verses he would change up the riff a little bit. This went on and on with the piano man changing up the tunes every once in awhile.The group of women sang a song with multiple different verses, with different words but similar meanings. Four of the singers had solos for each verse. The piano and drums kept on going, changing the beat every once in awhile. On the outskirts of the cleared praise team area in the center, some Sudanese men were dancing and clapping to the beat, looking up to the sky, fist pumping, and mouthing the words. It was amazing to see this, how they were so eager to praise God, how they didn’t care what anyone thought of them. Seeing these Sudanese immigrants worship God in a way that we don’t was almost bewildering. I realized that worship doesn’t have to be so closed off; it can be any time and anywhere — in a park in front of ethnically different people. Worship doesn’t have to be in church, sitting in pews. We shouldn’t be afraid to show our emotion and eagerness to worship God.

The women singing in the front were so full of spirit and love for the Lord. They were swaying and clapping, closing their eyes, faces turned toward heaven. It brought tears to my eyes, how I had distrusted and been suspicious of these people and thought they were different than me because of their skin color. Why had I done that? I suppose it’s all about the fall of man, the sin, the racism that came from it. I just don’t understand why. God created us all equal, so why do some have to act better than others? We are all children of the King who made us all. I wish people would give each other a chance. A chance to understand their story, where they came up from, and see what they are going through.

I look at the people in the crowd and the tears well up again. My eyes have been opened and I realize so much more. People are people and we have been brought here together by something much deeper than history, language, or country. We come together to get over the scare of Charlottesville and to realize the importance of life and faith. People need to realize that we are all one people, no matter what color our skin is. We have been brought together by a faith in a majestic God, the God who reigns above us all. A God who doesn’t care about our skin color but the content of their heart. Who has a reason for everything under the sun, who loves and cares for us very, very much — so much it’s unfathomable.

I believe that he wants us to love each other this much, we haven’t learned how yet though and that’s the problem. The issue is so many boundaries between people: race, religion, political beliefs. I wish that we could get over these and help one another in the world but for some people it may be an impossibility. Is it wrong for a girl to have a sliver of hope for humanity? All we can do for now is have faith and do our part: see the best in people and try to understand them.

– Sommer Schaap – 1st place essay

Lies

We have been lied to. From the day we are born we are told to focus on our appearance, our popularity, our interests, our friends, our academics, our athletic ability, and our jobs. We are told that this is what it takes to matter. We believe this. It becomes our truth. By believing this, we are cheated. Society uses those lies to hide the real problems: poverty, racism, sexism, inequality, bigotry, and corruption. We are too focused on how we look and our social status to realize the real problems. We do nothing to help each other because we have been told that the well being of humanity doesn’t matter. We do nothing to change what is wrong because we have been told it’s normal. We waste away in our selfishness because we have been told it’s all we can be. We do nothing and it is deemed “okay”.

I decided to look away. I looked up from myself and my simple life. I turned away from society and all its expectations. I took my eyes off the screens and all the distractions. I looked and saw more than I could bear — a world drowning in pain, screaming for redemption. For the first time, I was really seeing. It hurt more than I could comprehend. I wanted to go back. I liked my life when it was just about me and those whom with I associated. I didn’t want to see a world with hurt and conflict, killing and hunger, pain and rage. I wanted it all to go away. But once I saw it, it never left. The images of burnt bodies, starving children, and beaten women were seared into my mind. I could never forget. I could never go back. It hurt. I cried and thought, “There is no hope.”

One day it dawned on me: while the world writhes in agony, I sit and do nothing. I can make a change. I can ease the pain. Racism, sexism, poverty, corruption, hate, and inequality may always be there, but society can never again tell me that these injustices are “okay.” I now know that they are not. Knowing about these evils does not make the world worse; rather, it inspires me to hope – no, to act – for change. Humanity does not have to remain in our broken condition, constantly thinking about ourselves. We can be set free if only we open our eyes and see.

– Zuzu Schmitke – 3rd place essay