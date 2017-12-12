Perform At Festival

Three students from Edgerton Public School, (pictured left to right) Jose Cruz, Lauren DeJong, and Caitlin Goodrich, performed at the Augustana Band Festival in Sioux Falls on November 10-11. Students attended rehearsals all day on November 10 and 11 and performed in a concert at the Washington Pavilion on the evening of Nov. 11.

