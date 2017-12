First Reformed Church hosted a soup supper and live nativity on Wednesday evening. The event was a fundraiser for the Senior RCYF. Pictured above in the nativity scene are Lauren DeJong, Alex Bootsma, Jayme Bleyenburg, Jalen DeJong, Maren Schaap (the angel in back), Madori Scholten, McKenzie Snyder, and Colby Hadler.

