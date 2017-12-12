FFA Holds First Corn Drive

The Edgerton FFA Chapter held its 1st annual FFA Corn Drive back on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Seven FFA members traveled the school district with pickup trucks and gravity wagons requesting area producers to donate.

The purpose of the corn drive was to raise money for Camp Friendship (a camp for young people who have severe disabilities or educational challenges) and to establish an FFA Support Scholarship for seniors who choose to further their education after high school and were members of the Edgerton FFA Chapter.

This year the FFA members collected 604.38 bushels of corn.

During the day FFA members also provided sack lunches to say thank you to all the area farmers for their tireless efforts to help feed the world and their support of the FFA chapter activities.

The proceeds from the sale of the grain will be split 50/50 between Camp Friendship and the FFA Support Scholarship program. If producers are wanting to donate grain they still can through Christmas by selling grain in the Edgerton FFA chapters name or sending a check directly to the Edgerton FFA.

The Edgerton FFA members would like to thank all the farmers who donated to this event.

