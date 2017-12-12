Elmer Docter

October 7, 1944 – November 20, 2017

Elmer J. “Doc” Docter passed away peacefully on November 20, 2017, at St. Clare Hospital, Fenton, Missouri.

He was born October 7, 1944, to the late Bert and Jennie (Bleyenburg) Docter and was a 1962 graduate of Edgerton High School. He went on to attend Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis and lived there until 1969. He married Kathy Aga and they moved to southern California where they made their home for 22 years. In 1991, he transferred with Monsanto to St. Louis and retired in 2013.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathy; daughters, Colleen Chandler and Melissa (Dan) Streib; grandchildren Dylan, Mya, and Jonathan; and brother Harold (Carol) Docter. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Grace Hoekman and Evelyn Schmidt.

Elmer loved traveling and took pleasure in planning a trip as much as seeing new places and meeting new people. Some of his favorite times were following his grandchildren in their school and sporting events and he was very proud of their academic achievements. He was a lifelong fan of the Minnesota Vikings as evidenced by his large collection of Vikings’ memorabilia. He found joy in the adventurous as well as the simple things in life—from zip-lining in Nevada or whale watching in Alaska to enjoying nature in his backyard.

Consistent with his generous spirit, Elmer donated his body for medical education and research. He will be forever remembered by his family who are grateful for his enduring love and the many wonderful memories of their time together.