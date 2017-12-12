EHS girls defeat RRC

By Nancy Wassink –

Edgerton Dutchmen girls defeated Red Rock Central in a strong shooting performance on Tuesday, Dec. 5, by a score of 63-58. Strong 3-point shooting contributed to the win as the Dutch hit 50 percent of shots beyond the arc led by Berning and Heard who contributed 4 makes apiece from beyond the line.

Putting great pressure on their shooters forced 2 early turnovers that Paetyn Smit and Lauren Sankey capitalized on to start the Dutchmen out with a 4-0 lead. Red Rock put up 8 before EHS could counter with a 3 pointer from Madison Heard followed by a field goal from Chynna Berning.

Trading baskets with the Falcons kept the score close with Gabrielle Buckridge hitting for 2 field goals to give the Dutch a slight edge. Great energy and ball movement freed up the Dutchmen shooters and Sankey, Berning and Heard each drained a trey taking a 24-17 lead and forcing a Red Rock timeout with 8:11 left in the half.

