Eagles Put Down Rebels

By Skip Hunter –

The SWC girls basketball team ended their week last Friday by hosting the MCC Rebels. While MCC has been formidable over the years, this does seem to be their year. Even though the Eagles were hampered by cold shooting and turnovers, they ended the night with a 68-41 victory. The pep band was also in action as the boys were not playing. After they led us in the national anthem, we got under way.

Emily Nerem located her sister near the hoop 19 seconds into the game. Hannah was fouled and went to the line where she made both charity tosses. Hannah was involved in the next scoring play as well as she scored using a nice high post entry pass from Sydney Van Hulzen. Van Hulzen scored the team’s third basket using a pass from Brooklyn DeKam. After MCC scored on a trey, E. Nerem and DeKam ran a fast break with DeKam getting the basket to make the score 8-3 with just under 15 minutes left in the first half.

On an inbounds play E. Nerem got the ball to Van Hulzen for her second bucket. The teams traded free throws with Sommer Schaap scoring for the Eagles. MCC cut the Eagles lead to 11-8 before DeKam scored again. DeKam made the lead 6 with a trey assisted by Jazlynn Prins. E. Nerem gave the team one more point with a free throw, followed by a Prins trey assisted by H. Nerem. Prins scored again after garnering an offensive board to make the score 22-10 with 7:36 showing on the clock.

Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!

To see our full gallery of Edgerton High School Sports, visit our SmugMug site!