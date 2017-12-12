Coyote Population is High

K&R Firearms to host coyote hunting expert –

Jill Fennema

In Minnesota, deer and pheasant hunting is beginning to wind down for the year. There is one animal that hunters can stalk the whole year through – the coyote. The coyote is Minnesota’s most abundant large predator.

Locally, the coyote population has become very robust in the last few decades, and coyote hunting is becoming more and more popular.

Coyotes resemble a small, lean German Shepherd with a bottle-shaped tail. Their gray-brown fur is long, coarse, and heavy and they have large, bushy tails, and long, erect ears. They average about 25 to 30 pounds. In winter, they look bigger than they really are because their coats are quite heavy.

Coyotes usually eat mice, rabbits, and small deer. Occasionally they will eat livestock like small calves or sheep. They are also the natural predator of the red wolf. Other than hunters and trappers, the coyote’s only predator is the wolf.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) does not manage the coyote population, and they are an unprotected species. That means that a license is not needed to hunt and kill them. According to the DNR, coyotes may be taken in any manner, except with the aid of artificial lights or by using a motor vehicle to drive, chase, run over, or kill the animal. Poisons may be used only when the safety of humans and animals is ensured and in accordance with state and federal restrictions.

Coyotes can be found throughout the state of Minnesota. They are nomads, with males roaming over territories as large as 36 miles. Females usually stay within a six square mile area. They usually move two to three miles per day.

DNR officer Dan Ruiter, who works out of the New Ulm office, grew up in Murray County and said that he didn’t recall there being many coyotes when he was young. However, the coyote population in southwest Minnesota is doing quite well now. In fact, some people have noted that there could be too many coyotes.

