SWCH Eagles take down Blackjacks

By Skip Hunter –

Last Saturday afternoon the Eagles boys basketball team opened the home season with a contest against the Blackjacks of Dawson-Boyd. The Blackjacks are a member of the 3A North and a potential opponent in the section finals. Questions to be answered would be if the Eagles had enough “legs” after the Friday night game in Luverne, and if they could shoot as well. The answer to both questions was not a resounding yes, but yes, nonetheless, as the Eagles won 78-59.

The game started out slowly with neither team scoring much in the opening minutes. SWC got a free throw from AJ Vanderby and that was all for the first 4:40 until Logan Walhof also scored from the charity stripe. The Blackjacks were ahead 8-2 before Trey Huisken fed Hunter Dilly for the team’s first field goal at the 12:57 mark. After DB scored again, Avery Pater found Huisken perched beyond the arc and he hit the trey. DB scored 2 more buckets, before Walhof found Isaac Jasper for a field goal. DB was missing free throws early in the game or the Eagles deficit would have been greater.

Vanderby went to work down low and scored a basket, and then Jacob Van Dam found the mark from long range and scored 2 treys, 1 assisted by Pater and 1 by Huisken. Those 3 baskets started a 17-0 Eagle run. Pater stole the ball and went coast-to-coast for a score, Vanderby put back his own missed shot, and Dilly scored to make the score 23-15. Huisken finished the run with a trey assisted by Pater. The scoreboard read 26-15 with 6:48 on the clock.

