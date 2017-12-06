August 26, 1931 – November 28, 2017

Funeral services for Martha De Jager, 86, of Rock Valley, Iowa, will be held Saturday, Dec. 9, at 10:30 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church of Rock Valley with Rev. Matthew Haan officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery of Rock Valley.

Martha was born August 26, 1931 in Doon, Iowa, to Marinus and Hattie (Van Bimmel) Boon. She attended school through eighth grade. Upon graduation she became a housemaid and then worked at a Rock Valley grocery store where she met Bernard “Bernie” De Jager, her future husband. In March of 1954 they were married at the First Christian Reformed Church at Rock Valley.

They farmed together near Doon and later southwest of Edgerton, Minnesota. They were blessed with five children during their marriage. Having great devotion for God, Martha raised her children by reading to them from the Bible or Bible stories. Her children lovingly remember her singing her beloved hymns while playing the piano. The music she so enjoyed with her brothers and sisters growing up continued with her throughout her life.

Her special interests included studying and memorizing scripture, gardening, crocheting, doing puzzles, or playing Scrabble.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, Martha went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ. She died at Rock Rapids Health Center in Rock Rapids, Iowa.

Martha is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bernard; her children, Nelva (Denny) Van Otterloo of Brandon, S.D., Verlyn De Jager of Sioux Falls, S.D., Berwin (Glenda) De Jager of Brandon, Marlo (Lori) De Jager of Doon, Iowa, and Jodi (Jeff) Rich of Sioux Falls; 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Martha is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Marvin (Eileen) Boon, John Boon, Hilda Vink, and Joan (Virgil) Horstman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marinus and Hattie; step-father, Dick Vink; sisters, Mary Steensma, Henrietta Nibbelink, Gertie Van Engen, and Grace Van Hofwegen; brothers, Martin, Andrew, Ben, and Elmer Boon; a brother-in-law, Dale Vink; and two infant brothers.