Lady Dutchmen defeat WWG

By Jeff Berning –

On December 1, the Dutchmen girls welcomed WWG to their gym.

The Dutchmen watched WWG open the scoring with a 3. The girls took the lead as Chynna Berning hit an 18 footer, followed by Madison Heard’s triple. The Dutchmen opened up the lead and WWG called a timeout with the score 18-11.

Several girls were getting points for the Dutchmen, as 9 of WWG’s point came from one player. The Chargers tried to implement a press to no real success as the Dutchmen took care of the ball. Coach Fleischman called a timeout to settle the girls down and go over options. Madison Heard hit another 3 and Lauren Sankey made a nice 15 footer to prompt WWG to call a timeout to stop the run at 32-18.

Madie Nelson played great defense the whole game and came up with a couple turnovers that led to a rebound putback for Lila Ockenga. WWG held for the last shot of the first half trying to get the score under double digits but came up empty. The teams went into half with the home team up 35-25.

