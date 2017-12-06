June 25, 1916 – November 30, 2017

Funeral services for Frederick Schuld, 101, of Edgerton, Minn., were held Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at First Reformed Church in Edgerton with Pastor Mark Groen officiating. Burial was in the Hillside Cemetery in Edgerton.

Music was provided by organist Leona Hoek; special music by Del Bolluyt – When the Storm Passes By and Mansion Over the Hilltop; and congregational hymns Beyond the Sunset and How Great Thou Art.

Casket bearers were Brad Dykstra, Dustin Schuld, Eric Schuld, Matthew Bowen, and Jason Schuld.

Honorary casket bearers were Cindy Santema, Angie Vander Linden, Naomi Samuelson, Amber Schuld, Leah Daume, and Jesse Portner.

Frederick “Fritz” William Schuld was born June 25, 1916, to John and Lydia (Vos) Schuld in Edgerton, Minnesota. While Fred was young, the family moved to a farm outside of town. He attended country school through the eighth grade. Fred was drafted into the United States Army in March, 1942, and was stationed at Pearl Harbor. He was honorably discharged on October 31, 1945. Two months later he was united in marriage with Edna Kreun at the Blackburn Hotel in Edgerton.

Shortly after his dad retired, Fred and Edna took over the family farm until 1976, when they retired and moved into town. Edna passed away on January 9, 2000. Fred continued to live in their home in Edgerton until 2010, at which time he moved into the Edgebrook Assisted Living. He entered the Edgebrook Care Center in 2014. He passed away there on Thursday, November 30, 2017, at the age of 101 years, five months, and five days.

Fred was a lifelong member of the First Reformed Church in Edgerton. He believed strongly in tradition and honor, serving as an American Legion member for 72 years. Fred also enjoyed fishing, traveling, and woodworking. Although he enjoyed his hobbies, his favorite time was spent with his family.

Fred is lovingly remembered by his children, Marlene (Randy) Bowen of Duluth, Minn., Vickie (Bob) Stepanek of Brainerd, Minn., Dale (Orla) Schuld of Edgerton; one daughter-in-law, Audrey Schuld of Edgerton; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; surviving siblings Marguerite Smith, Virgil Schuld, Elaine Ressmeyer and Gale (Jim) Achterhoff, sisters-in-law Helen Schuld and Kay Schuld, and many nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Edna; his five sons, Duane, Earl, Eugene, Norman, and Timmy; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Schuld; grandchildren Kayln and Vaughn Schuld and Isaac Schuld; siblings Cornelia Menning, Gladys Zwart, Nick Schuld, Arma Belle Stoel and Robert Schuld.