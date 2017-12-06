Edgerton High School presents play

Edgerton High School presents Is there a doctor in the house? by Tim Kelly December 8 and 9. This hilarious western centers around a young girl being forced to marry a man she does not love, however during the wedding the bride-to-be faints. In an attempt to help the bride, a variety of doctors are called to the scene and chaos breaks out!

The show will be performed Friday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 9, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the high school lobby. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students, and 5 and under are free.

This year, there will also be a student discount show. Any student from the Edgerton community may attend the 3 p.m. Saturday performance for only $1 with a canned food donation to the EPS Backpack Program.

Visit edgertonpublictheatre.weebly.com with questions or for more information.

