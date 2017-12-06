December 31, 1927 – December 2, 2017

Funeral services for Bernard De Jager, 89, of Rock Valley, Iowa, will be held Saturday, Dec. 9, at 10:30 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church of Rock Valley with Rev. Matthew Haan officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery of Rock Valley.

Bernard De Jager was born December 31, 1927, in Ireton, Iowa, to Henry and Rena (Siegersma) De Jager. He was raised on the family farm in northwest Iowa, where he attended country school near Alvord, Iowa.

Bernie faithfully served his country in the Army in 1952 and 1953. During that time he operated heavy equipment building runways for our planes in Korea.

He married Martha Boon on March 12, 1954, in Rock Valley, Iowa, at the First Christian Reformed Church. They farmed by Doon for seven years and then southwest of Edgerton, Minnesota, until retirement in 1996 when they moved to Rock Valley. Bernie continued farming on a limited basis and delivered for Casey’s Bakery for several years.

He loved reading his Bible and singing the old hymns. His family lovingly remembers him singing hymns while doing chores on the farm. Now he is in the presence of the One he sang so often about. Bernie was a member of the First Christian Reformed Church of Rock Valley.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, Bernard went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ. He died at Rock Rapids Health Center in Rock Rapids, Iowa.

He is survived by his children, Nelva (Denny) Van Otterloo of Brandon, S.D., Verlyn De Jager of Sioux Falls, S.D., Berwin (Glenda) De Jager of Brandon, Marlo (Lori) De Jager of Doon, Iowa, and Jodi (Jeff) Rich of Sioux Falls; 15 grandchildren and also 20 great-grandchildren. Bernie is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Alvina Van’t Hul of Rock Valley, Harvey De Jager of Sheldon, Iowa, Donald (Helen) De Jager of Rock Valley, Roger (Lois) Baatz of Rock Rapids, Iowa, and Loren (Sandy) De Jager of Rock Valley.

Bernard was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Rena; step-mother, Winnie Terpstra; and wife Martha on November 28, 2017.