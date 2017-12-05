Seniors Enjoy Class Trip

This past November 8-11, the senior class of Southwest MN Christian High School participated in their first annual trip to Washington D.C.

All told 23 of us traveled by plane to enjoy the sights and sounds that our nation’s capital has to offer. We basically spent 2-3/4 days on the ground there and we were very busy using both the Metro and our feet to get around. In the four days we were gone we walked almost 40 miles.

We started right away Wednesday night with a night tour of the many monuments and memorials around the National Mall area – Washington Monument, WWII, Vietnam, and Lincoln memorials, and the Korea, Martin Luther King, FDR, and Jefferson Memorials.

Thursday we began the day with tours of the US Capitol Building, Supreme Court and Library of Congress. The afternoon allowed us to spend time in the Holocaust Museum and various other Smithsonian Institutions. By early evening we walked over to view the White House and then went to Union Station for supper.

Friday morning the Metro brought us out to Arlington National Cemetery and then we used the Metro/bus combo to get all the way to Mount Vernon to enjoy the afternoon. On the way back at night we took in the 9/11 Memorial by the Pentagon and then enjoyed a well-deserved meal and rest at a place near our hotel.

Saturday morning we spent at Ford’s Theater and the National Archives before checking out of the hotel and heading off to the airport to return home. Outside of a delay at the airport in coming home, everything went smoothly and the seniors and chaperones had a great time.

Highlights for many included Arlington National Cemetery, Mount Vernon, and the Holocaust Museum. It was a great class trip to experience for our first year going to Washington D.C. and I would encourage all to visit our nation’s capital.

Help with hurricane relief

Students, staff members, and board members at Southwest Minnesota Christian School partnered with Adopt A Family, USVI to help families affected by the recent hurricanes.

Each living group and the school board was assigned a family, with boxes sent to 10 families in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. These boxes contained food, water purifying tablets, flashlights, lanterns, batteries, medicine, personal hygiene products, and first aid supplies.

