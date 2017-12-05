Oplands Give Traditional Christmas Concert

By Claire Beekman –

Six members of the Edgerton community are sharing the gift of music with the public this holiday season. Marj Nibbelink, Marilyn De Kam, Shirley Smith, Shar Miedema, Dallas Roskamp, and Mark Boeve are all singing in the Al Opland’s Christmas concert titled: “Another Christmas Show”.

This year, 32 vocalists and musicians from surrounding communities have come together to perform this concert at the Pipestone Performing Arts Center.

“The show this year is mostly traditional Christmas music.” said producer Dallas Roskamp. “We’re going for the real meaning of the season.” This year’s arrangements range from classics like Mary Did You Know? to whimsical numbers like Christmas Sock Rock. The show contains entertainment for all ages, and is sure to delight anyone from grandkids to grandparents.

The Opland Singers welcomed Reggie Gorter as their new director this year. Gorter, who is a Pipestone resident, also teaches music in Rutland, S.D. She received her undergraduate degree in vocal performance from Oklahoma City University and completed her Master of Music Education through Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D. Gorter said her first year directing the Opland Singers has been a great experience so far. “I’ve loved coming in and having experienced seasoned singers who can hit their music right away.”

In addition to a new director, the Opland Singers gained a few new participants for this year’s Christmas concert. As one of these new participants, it has been a privilege and joy to watch this music come alive and to bring the Christmas message to audience members. The Opland Singers wrapped up their first three performances this past weekend, with shows on Dec. 1-3. If you would like to attend, the Opland Singers will perform again this weekend on Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. Tickets for the show are available at the Museum Box Office Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or by calling 507-825-2020 or 877-722-2787. Tickets are $15 for adults, $7 students, and $37 for family.

