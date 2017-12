De Boer Chevrolet celebrated 70 years of business with an open house last week Wednesday. They served two appreciation meals, one at lunch time and other during the supper hour. They also had donuts, coffee, and cookies all day. They also had a drawing for door prizes. Ivan Van Peursem won a Chevrolet sign and can coozie. Glenn Kooiman won a Chevrolet thermometer and can coozie. Denny Bleyenburg won a DeBoer Chevrolet pullover shirt, and Lori Holtz won a blanket.

