The Edgerton/Ellsworth Dutchmen had four all district players and two honorable mentions.

Pictured are Landon Buckridge, senior, honorable mention all district; Mitch Schaap, senior, honorable mention all district; Jaden Bloemendaal, senior, all district; Trey Gilbertson, senior, all district, and district lineman of the year; Zach Johnson, junior, all district; Parker Carlson, junior, all district.