Retires from Drooger’s

Lila Bleyenburg (center) is retiring from Drooger’s Food Center. According to her employer, she has been a model employee for the past 40 years. She started working for Village Market, the name of the store before it became Drooger’s Food Center and moved across the street, right after Arie and Mary Ann Drooger bought the grocery store from Henry and Dot Van Essen in November 1977. Drooger’s hosted an open house for Lila on Saturday. Lila is pictured with Donna Vander Kolk (left) and Mary Ann Drooger. (Photo by Alyson Drooger)

