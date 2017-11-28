May 29, 1927 – November 04, 2017

A celebration of life for Marie Dickerson, 90, of Anaheim, Calif., was held on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., at Renaker-Klockgether Mortuary in Fullerton, Calif.

Final resting place will be at Hillside Cemetery, Edgerton, Minn., with services on December 2, 2017, at 11:00 a.m.

Marie (Trudy) Dickerson was born on May 29, 1927, in Minnesota. She came to live in California in 1950. She was married to P.A. Dickerson, who preceded her in death in 1977.

She worked at Bobbie Lynn in Bellflower, Calif., for 43 years as credit manager. After retiring, she worked at Emerald Court on an “on call” basis for 10 years. She belonged to many organizations: Buena Park Art Guild, Red Hatters, Stanford Court Home Owners Association, as well as many church groups at Christ Community Church in Buena Park.

On November 4, 2017, Trudy passed away at the age of 90.

She is survived by a step-daughter Kathy Boggs, a step-daughter-in-law, Maria Dickerson, five stepgrandchildren, a sister, HY “Reeny” (Lee) De Boer, two brothers, Arlyn (Sue) Vander Wolde and Bruce (Doris) Vander Wolde, as well as nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Trudy was preceded in death by her parents, Marinus and Christina Vander Wolde, a stepson, Warren Dickerson, and a son-in-law, Tom Boggs.