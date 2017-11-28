Employees Honored

Edgebrook Care Center has recognized four extraordinary people this year for their Champion Awards program. The awards program looks for both staff and volunteers that fulfill the mission of sharing God’s love in word and deed each day and go considerably above and beyond to care for those that Edgebrook serves.

Vicki Kruisselbrink was the recipient of the Caregiver Champion Award. This award looks for employees that show excellence in their caregiving duties and they have an awe-inspiring way of connecting with those being cared for. Vicki was nominated because “she accepts the residents for who they are and treats them as she would want to be treated. She shows joy in her work because she cares about each one of them so much.”

Lois Hoogland was the recipient of the Employee Champion Award. This award looks for employees that embody the traits of compassion, love, joy, and perseverance and they enrich all those who come into contact with them. Lois was nominated because “she is always kind to all staff, families, and residents. Her compassion for the residents is expressed in her kindness and caring attitude. She blesses those who encounter her throughout the day and is a model for all staff who have the opportunity to work with her.”

Judy Vis was the recipient of the Leadership Champion Award. This award looks for employees that show extraordinary servant leadership among their peers and they have the ability to make decisions based on the best interests of the community. Judy was nominated because “she shows love for the tenants by the way she cares for each of their personal needs. She is humble in her talents by not wanting praise from others for her abilities.”

Barb Hunter was the recipient of the Volunteer Champion Award. This award looks for volunteers that willingly and joyfully give a significant amount of their time to Edgebrook and that are a wonderful asset to those we serve. Barb was nominated because “she comes faithfully to read scripture to residents that are unable to read. With her humble and sincere spirit she also explains the scriptures after reading each portion.”

“Edgebrook cannot thank Vicki, Lois, Judy, and Barb enough for their service to Edgebrook. We are truly grateful for their dedication and service to our residents,” said Edgebrook Director Michael Redinger.

