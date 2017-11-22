SCHOOL NEWS from Edgerton Christian Elementary
Edgerton Christian Elementary has completed 12 weeks of school as we approach this Thanksgiving Break! We have had a great start with much learning and fun along the way.
In this week’s school news, you’ll see a few snapshots of activities that have been taking place!
Lauren Van Stelten and Alexa De Boer at the park in Orange City before the play Fantastic Mr. Fox.
Pre-K has a Thanksgiving Feast with special visitors while they give thanks to God, from whom all blessings flow!
Students are excited to see Fantastic Mr. Fox, a drama production at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa.
After the second grade class finished reading Absolutely Almost, they enjoyed decorating and eating donuts, just like the main character, Albie!
Second grade students enjoyed singing, playing games, and having snacks with Edgebrook residents.
Greg Masselink, “The Bee Whisperer,” visits the lower elementary classrooms to tell them all about how God made bees and honey!
Fourth graders pose during their Multiplication Sundae Party
