EHS Hands Out Volleyball Awards

By Nancy Wassink –

The Dutchmen volleyball team closed out their season with an awards banquet at Edgerton High school. Coach Schultz praised the players for their hard work and growth in skill throughout the year.

The team once again was recognized at achieving Academic All State in the Silver division with a team average GPA falling in the 3.5 to 3.74 range. Academic honors were also awarded to Chynna Berning for achieving an Academic All State award. All Conference awards were given to Chynna Berning with season stats of 255 kills, 72 blocks and 143 service points with 29 aces. She also picked up 253 digs on the year. Courtney Fey received All Conference with 566 set assists, 45 aces 689 kills and 216 digs. Lauren Sankey was also awarded all conference collecting 116 kills and 337 digs.

Team awards for the season went to Chynna Berning – Offensive player of the year amassing 414 kills and 220 blocks over the course of her career. Lauren Sankey – Defensive player with 196 career kills and 610 career digs. Jasmine Jensen received the 100 percent award, Ahna Groen was selected for the Sportsmanship award and Lila Ockenga was Most Improved. Serving awards were given to 4 students serving 90 percent or better. Alex Bootsma (95 percent), Jayme Bleyenburg (93.9 percent), Maren Schaap (93.3 percent) and Chynna Berning (90 percent). Lauren Sankey took home the serving award serving 91.5 percent with 186 service points and 43 aces.

Coach Cheryl Fey distributed JV awards with the help of team captains Jessica Roskamp, Madori Scholten, and Brinna Bloemendaal. Starting with the “Serve 90” club Jayme Bleyenburg served 96.5 percent with 22 aces, Alex Bootsma was at 94.8 percent with 28 aces, and Jessica Roskamp had 29 percent with 17 aces. Madori Scholten (14 aces) and Lauren De Jong (7 aces) also finished the season with a 90 percent serving average. Individual honors were given to Jastin Pena for Most Improved, Jayme Bleyenburg received Hustle Award, Defensive Player was Joslin Lopez, Offensive Player was Alex Bootsma and the team voted MVP went to Madori Scholten.

The Dutchmen C Squad consisted of 9 players led by team Captains Sam Winter and Taryn Bootsma. Serving 90 percent or better from this group were Meghan Sankey at 94.5 percent and 22 aces, and Sam Winter at 94.1 percent with 13 aces. Hanna Robinson was awarded the Most Improved player on the season, Maelyn Van Essen earned the Hustle award, Offensive player of the year was shared between two players, Taryn Bootsma and Brinna Bloemendaal, and the players awarded Taryn Bootsma their MVP on the season.

