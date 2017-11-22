DeBoer Celebrates 70 Years

New body shop open

DeBoer Chevrolet has been one of the principal members of Edgerton’s business community for over 70 years. It has been an anchor and a picture of steady growth at the south end of Main Street through three generations.

DeBoer is currently owned and operated by Stewart Kreun, grandson of the original owner, John W. DeBoer, who established DeBoer Chevrolet in November 1947. John purchased the service station from Simon Gruys that year, and eventually converted it to a Chevrolet franchise.

Bob and Clyde DeBoer, John’s sons, worked for their father before buying the business in the early 1970’s. Jerry Evink and Stewart Kreun purchased the business from them in May 2004. After 44 years with the dealership (the last 12 as an owner), Evink is enjoying less work, less stress, and more time with his kids, grandkids, friends and hobbies. Kreun began buying out Evink’s portion of the business in June 2016. Kreun is the son of John’s daughter, Marlene and Darwin Kreun.

