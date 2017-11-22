Big Deals, Small Town

Edgerton Hopping With Activity!

Saturday was the 3rd annual Pre Black Friday event in Edgerton. Several local merchants had door buster deals and specials to draw shoppers into their stores.

Vander Stoep Furniture and Flooring was a popular destination that morning. Jesse Van Hofwegen reported that they had over 300 customers come through their store that day.

Three lucky shoppers won a free mini cube electric heater from Vander Stoep Furniture. They were: Brecken Scholten, Brian Busker, and Gloria Fey. Brant and Stephanie Van Dyke won a 55” TV and Gloria Fey also won a $250 gift card.

Val Kooiman won a CoolVox Kitchen Sound System from M&H Hdwe.

This week marks what has traditionally been called the beginning of the Christmas shopping season. While Black Friday is still a huge deal in large retail areas, in small towns, merchants hope that shoppers will shop local. Small Business Saturday is one way they hope to do that. Some of our local businesses will also have Black Friday sales, including Tinklenberg Lumber and Hardware and K&R Firearms.

Another event in town this weekend is the annual Chamber of Commerce Craft/Vendor Fair. It will be held on Saturday, Nov. 25, at Edgerton Christian Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. A wide variety of merchandise will be available to purchase. A list of vendors is found on Page 2.

Lunch will be served at the ECES cafeteria by the band parents from Edgerton Public School. This fundraiser meal will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This week is also the kick-off for the annual Shop Local $500 Giveaway. For every $100 you spend in town you can have your named entered in a drawing for $500 Dutch dollars.

All the local businesses are participating in this promotion.

