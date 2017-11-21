November 20, 1920 – November 14, 2017

A memorial service for Howard De Weerd, 96, of Edgerton, Minn. was held Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017; 10:30 a.m. at the First Christian Reformed Church in Edgerton with Pastor LeRoy Christoffels officiating. Interment was in the Hillside Cemetery, Edgerton.

Music was provided by organist Vel Kooiman; special music by Priscilla Pater – I Can Only Imagine and How Deep The Father’s Love For Us. Congregational hymns were Amazing Grace, Abide With Me, and How Great Thou Art.

Pallbearers were Jason Jasper, Brandon De Weerd, Ross Jasper, Joel Addink, Garret Werkmeister, and Bruce Kreun.

Honorary pallbearers were Kelly Addink, Danielle Werkmeister, Renita Jasper, and Bethany Jasper.

Howard De Weerd was born November 20, 1920, to John and Jane (Swart) De Weerd in Hull, Iowa. He attended country school and worked on the family farm as well as other farms in the area before moving to California to continue his career with dairy cattle.

On June 8, 1956, Howard was united in marriage to Helen Jelgerhuis in Tinley Park, Ill. In 1958, the couple moved back to Edgerton where they ran the local meat market. Howard also continued to work with area dairymen and for MVBA. He also sold real estate and did tax assessing in Pipestone County, which he did until the age of 90.

On April 23, 2013, Helen preceded Howard in death and he relocated to the Edgebrook Estates. On Tuesday, November 14, 2017, Howard passed away peacefully at Sanford Hospice Cottage at the age of 96 years, 11 months, and 24 days.

Howard enjoyed participating in programs that assisted those from other cultures to learn the word of the Lord and the English language with ESL, and teaching friendship class, while also supporting the work of the Luke Society and World Renew. He was an elder, a member of the men’s society at church, and was a part of the M2 Prison Ministry Program. Howard was a role model to his family with whom he loved spending time. He was an avid reader and kept himself up to date on current events and politics, as well as Twins baseball.

Howard is lovingly remembered by his children, Beth (Doug) Jasper of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Brian (Linda) De Weerd of Edgerton; five grandchildren, Kelly (Joel) Addink, Jason (Renita) Jasper, Ross (Bethany) Jasper, Brandon De Weerd, Danielle (Garret) Werkmeister; eleven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; son Boyd; parents, John and Jane (Swart) De Weerd; siblings: Ida Korthals, Winnie Van’t Hul, Albertha Van Wyhe, Raymond De Weerd, Rowena Van Wyhe, Albert De Weerd, Annie Pennings, and William De Weerd.