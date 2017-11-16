Students Compete in Math Challenge

Twenty-five EHS students participated in the Dordt College Math Challenge on November 2 at Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa.

There were 230 students from 15 schools who competed individually and in teams of 4.

Lauren DeJong took 2nd place in the sophomore division for the individual competition, and Caitlin Goodrich teamed up with Sioux Falls Christian students to take 3rd place in the team competition.

Students also attended breakout sessions such as “Bedford’s Law: How to Catch a Crook with Logarithms,” a math “Escape Room,” “Fibonacci, Pine Cones, and the Golden Ratio,” “The Josephus Problem…or How to Avoid being Thrown into the Sea,” “The Mathemagic of Scissor Cutting,” and “To Inifinity…and Beyond!”

Those who attended were also able to tour Dordt’s campus. While waiting for the results of the team competition, students participated in a whopper of a tower challenge using only spaghetti noodles and some marshmallows.

For more articles like this, please see the next edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!