Open House Door Prize Winners

Last week was Holiday Open House in Edgerton. Main Street merchants hold this open house each year at the beginning of November to welcome shoppers into their stores for the beginning of the holiday shopping season.

This year, each business decided to give away their own prize rather than going in together on one big prize, so that there could be more winners.

*Juni Karels won a set of dryer balls and lavender essential oil from Joni’s Soothing Touch. Cassidi Winter won a blender bottle from Joni, too.

*Judy Brummel, Jill Diek-mann, and Brenda Fluit won styling products from Dawn and Company.

*Tanya Talsma won a Tupperware bowl from Katie’s Closet and More.

*Nikki Windschitl won a microwave chip maker from Tinklenberg Lumber and Hardware.

*Lorna Post won an 8 piece set of storage containers from M&H Hardware and Appliance.

*Gloria Roemeling won a $50 gift certificate from Main Street Printers.

*Winners at Wendy’s Flowers were Faye De Boer, Faye (Mrs. Lee) Hulstein, Jill Bleyenburg, and Hennie Roskamp, who will get to choose a prize of their choice.

This weekend, many of these same businesses are hosting a pre-black Friday sale on Saturday, Nov. 18. Shop early!