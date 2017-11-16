November 16, 2017   Community News, Home Page

Girls Night Out Brings Hundreds To Town

Last Thursday night Edgerton was brimming with women. Cars lined both sides of Main Street the length of the business district, from Tally Ho Coffee to E-Clips Salon. The women were all taking part in the 4th annual Girls Night Out, which featured a fashion show, vendors, and specials at local businesses. The vendors and hosting businesses all reported that everyone seemed to have an enjoyable time and the contacts and sales made were very encouraging.

The north end of Main Street from Maple Street and past Center Street was lined with cars for Girls Night Out.

A model for MK Threads out of Sioux Falls shows spectators some of the latest in women’s fashion.

There were vendors at the Gray Wolf Banquet Center. One of the vendors, Harmony Gardens, had demonstrations and Patty Van Essen served wine samples.

Dawn and Company and E-Clips Salon both hosted vendors at their locations. The women pictured above were trying on shades of Lip Sense at E-Clips.