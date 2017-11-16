Girls Night Out Brings Hundreds To Town

Last Thursday night Edgerton was brimming with women. Cars lined both sides of Main Street the length of the business district, from Tally Ho Coffee to E-Clips Salon. The women were all taking part in the 4th annual Girls Night Out, which featured a fashion show, vendors, and specials at local businesses. The vendors and hosting businesses all reported that everyone seemed to have an enjoyable time and the contacts and sales made were very encouraging.

