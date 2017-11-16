May 21, 1921 – September 22, 2017

Funeral services for Elizabeth Fransen, 96, of Alamosa, Colo., were held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, at the Alamosa Christian Reformed Church in Waverly, Colo. Burial followed services in the Alamosa Cemetery.

Elizabeth “Betty” Fransen was born on May 21, 1921, in East Holman Township, Iowa, to Roy and Rena (Lindhorst) Talsma.

She married John Frederick Fransen on February 22, 1940, in Chandler, Minn. She enjoyed embroidery, playing pool with the love of her life, John, spending time with her friends and family, gardening, baking, raising chickens, and tending to her flowers.

Betty was an active member of the Alamosa Christian Reformed Church and especially enjoyed having her family gathered for morning coffee before church on Sunday. Betty had a heart for the Lord and loved to give of her time and talents. Before moving to the San Luis Valley, she gave of her gifts to help start a Christian school in Minnesota and helped the school be successful. She was also a member of the Waverly Ladies Aide and together with her husband they were very active in the Alamosa Senior Citizen Center.

On September 22, 2017, she passed away at the age of 96.

Betty is survived by her children, Gilbert (Barbara) Fransen of Alamosa, Trudy Moden of Fort Worth, Texas, Duane (Cheryl) Fransen of Alamosa, Eunice (Albert Jr.) Claunch of La Jara, Colo., son-in-law Gary Rutgers of Alamosa, a brother, Dick Talsma of Edgerton, and two sisters-in-law, Gertrude Vander Kooi and Tracy Fransen, as well as 17 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John, two sisters and two brothers, her daughter, Rena Rutgers, son, Rodney Fransen, grandsons, Richard Fransen and Gilbert Fransen, Jr., and great-grandsons, Chad Fransen and Darren Prins.