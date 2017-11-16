June 5, 1918 – November 11, 2017

A memorial service for Bernice Menning, 99, of Edgerton, Minn., were held Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017; 10:30 a.m. at the First Reformed Church in Edgerton with Rev. Mark Groen officiating. Interment was in the Hillside Cemetery at Edgerton.

Music was provided by organist Brenda Kleinjan; special music: The Lord’s Prayer by Curt Wassink, and The Old Rugged Cross by Peyton King. Congregational hymns were Amazing Grace and Because He Lives.

Casketbearers were Jeremy Lindahl, Perry King, Dan Lunder, Ken Weber, Dave Lindahl, Troy Van Roekel, and Chad Nuy.

Honorary casketbearers were Kristi King, Rachel Van Roekel, Laura Lunder, Katrina Lindahl, Becky Weber, Angie Kirst, and Amy Nuy.

Bernice Rosella Menning was born on June 5, 1918, to Edward and Alice (Vander Sluis) Bylsma on the family farm near Edgerton. She graduated from the Edgerton Public High School in 1935 and was employed as an accountant at the Edgerton Creamery for 7 years.

Bernice and Lawrence Menning were united in marriage in 1943 at the First Reformed Church of Edgerton. While Lawrence was in the service, she worked as a certified Civil Service accountant in Florida and Texas. In 1945, the couple returned to Edgerton and owned a family business known as Menning Transfer Freight Lines. Bernice and Lawrence retired in 1979, and spent 22 winters in Mesa, Arizona. He preceded her in death on December 10, 2002.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, Bernice passed away at the Edgebrook Care Center at the age of 99 years, 5 months, and 6 days.

Bernice was a lifetime member of the First Reformed Church of Edgerton where she was an organist for 50 years, and served for many musical activities of the community. She was a member of the Edgebrook and American Legion Auxiliaries and was a Boy and Girl Scout leader. In addition to participating in many community functions, Bernice also enjoyed reading, sports, and traveling.

Bernice is lovingly remembered by her children, Phil (Kathy) Menning of Edgerton and Debra (Terry) Sanderson of Balaton; 8 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lorraine Berghuis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; a son, David; and her parents.