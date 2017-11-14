Prins Family to Buy Into Drooger’s Food Center

In July, Mike Drooger, who owns the controlling interest in Drooger’s Food Center, announced that he was looking to sell his portion of the grocery store business.

On Thursday, it was announced that a buyer had been found. Tadd Prins has agreed to buy Mike’s portion of the store. Tadd has been working at V & M Locker in Leota.

Tadd will start working at Drooger’s around Thanksgiving. The plan is that the transition will be complete about the middle of January 2018.

“I have already been overwhelmed with support and can’t say thank you enough for all the kind words shared with me upon the agreement to purchase the grocery store from Mike,” Tadd said. “I am thankful for the opportunity to buy into a business that is established and well supported by the community. I am blessed to be partnering with Tom and Bill and look forward to working with them. My prayer is that I will be able to serve the community and surrounding areas faithfully in the years to come and look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead for all of the parties involved.”

For more articles like this, please see the next edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!