Seven Attend National Conference

Seven EHS students recently attended the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis Indiana. Over 67,000 FFA members attended the three day convention, which is almost 10 percent of the total national FFA membership of 700,000.

Attending from Edgerton were Alex Bootsma, Gabby Kallemeyn, Carter Kracht, Maddie Nelson, Devin Pietz, Ben Sluis, and Joni Vander Beek. They took a charter bus with the other FFA members from Region 6, which included students from Pipestone, Fulda, Red Rock Central and Springfield.

One of the first events the students were able to attend was a concert by Rascal Flats, which all the students enjoyed immensely, with most saying afterward that it was the highlight of the convention.

The next two days the students, accompanied by their teacher, Nathan Thompson, spent hours at the expo center where there were hundreds of vendors, including colleges and other booths with career ideas for students. There were also opportunities to shop and meet other students from other areas.

Thompson challenged his students to get the names of FFA members from other states and to strike up a conversation with vendors to find out why and how they came to be at the FFA convention.

The students put on a lot of miles walking during those two days of the convention. They also were able to tour a honey bee farm and the RDM Shrimp Farm. At the honey bee farm, they were able to help extract and bottle their own honey and take home a sample.

Gabby (Bruxvoort) Kallemeyn said that for her one of the most memorable things at the vendor show was getting to see an English Shire horse. The English shire is a draught horse and has at times held world records for both the tallest and the largest horse. The horse was penned at the expo center and attendees could pet the horse and see it up close.

