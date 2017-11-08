Selected All-Conference
Congratulations to these Edgerton area athletes selected to all-conference teams!
SWCH girls selected to all conference teams are: back, Jazlynn Prins, Sydney Van Hulzen, Bella Niemeyer, Brooklyn DeKam, and Olivia Veldkamp were selected to the All-Conference volleyball team; and front, Mikayla Johnson, Ella Veldkamp, Annika Brands, and Audra Homandberg are All-Conference cross country.
Edgerton Public School girls selected to the All-Conference volleyball team are Courtney Fey, Chynna Berning, and Lauren Sankey.
