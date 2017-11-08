Funeral services for Rev. Arthur J. Besteman, 84, of Caledonia, Mich., were held Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, 11 a.m. at Bethany United Reformed Church in Wyoming, Mich., with his dear friend Rev. Wybren Oord and Rev. Casey Freswick officiating. Interment was in the Grandville Cemetery.

On Sunday, October 1, 2017, the Lord called home his good and faithful servant, Rev. Arthur J. Besteman from Caledonia to his heavenly home.

Art was a loving dad and grandpa that treasured his family. He was blessed with a servant’s heart, and used that gift to serve many congregations throughout his ministry.

Rev. Besteman received his B.D. from Calvin Theological Seminary in 1958 and did one year of graduate study at Westminster Theological Seminary in Philadelphia. He had hoped to serve a small church somewhere, but was led to accept the largest church from which he received a call – Ebenezer Christian Reformed Church in Leota, Minn. The congregation included over 100 families and had been without a minister for nearly two years.

For his first five years in Leota, Rev. Besteman was a bachelor. He married Audrey Hondred in Grand Rapids, Mich., in 1964. He subsequently served congregations in Michigan: Messiah in Hudsonville from 1964-1972, then North Street in Zeeland until 1986, when he accepted a call to the Beverly CRC in Wyoming. He retired in 1999, at the age of 66. He gave up regular preaching at age 80.

He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Debra and Earl Boeve, Diane and Naun Estrella, Arthur David and Gail Besteman, and 10 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Audrey; and his sister and brother-in-law, Mary Jane and Elmer Postma.