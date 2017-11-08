Holiday Open House/Girls Night Out Planned

It will be a busy week in Edgerton. On Wednesday, the annual Holiday Open House kicks off. Several Main Street businesses have sales and refreshments, many sporting 25 percent off sales. These businesses will also be giving away prizes.

You can shop up and down Main Street from Wednesday through Saturday to find the first items on your Holiday shopping list.

On Thursday evening, there will be a Girls Night Out event. This event is being held at the former Huisken Market building, where there will be vendors, a fashion show, and free wine samples.

The Gray Wolf, Dawn and Company, M & H Hardware and Appliance, and E-Clips will also have vendors, refreshments, and holiday decor for shoppers to check out.

In total, there will be about 50 vendors in town with a lot of unique crafts, wood working projects, cuisine, and artwork.

The fashion show at Huisken Market will feature MK Threads, Persona, Cone Flower, and Lulurae. It will begin at 4:30 and again at 6:30.

This week will mark the beginning of a busy holiday season from now through the end of the year.

Other businesses are planning deep discounts and specials for Saturday, November 18, in what is being called the 3rd annual Edgerton Pre-Black Friday event. Watch for ads, fliers, and posters about these sales.

Following that, the Shop at Home promotion will kick off after Thanksgiving. This is the big $500 giveaway that has been held every year at Christmas for the past 6 years.

Happy shopping! Remember to keep your dollars local.