Johnson Qualifies for State at Section 3A Meet

Southwest Christian/Edgerton participated in the Section 3A Cross-Country Meet held on Thursday, October 26. Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson Boyd was the host team as the meet took place at the Madison Country Club.

You never know what kind of weather you will have this time of the year. Last year, the wind was not a major obstacle and the temperatures were very mild in the low 60’s – an ideal running day. This year however, was an absolute horrible day for a cross country meet. Temperatures were in the mid to upper 30’s and the wind blew over 30 miles per hour. Needless to say, not ideal.

Twenty-four teams took part in the meet. Our section extends from the bottom southwest corner of the state all the way up to Ortonville, Dawson Boyd, to Montevideo and over to Redwood Valley in the northeast. To the east, the section extends to Jackson County Central, Mt. Lake, Springfield-Cedar Mountain-Comfrey, BOLD, Yellow Medicine East, Wabasso and down to Heron Lake-Okabena, and Adrian and all teams in between.

The girls’ varsity 5000 meter race had 135 runners. We had discussed the less than perfect conditions all week knowing what the forecast was. We tried to have ourselves mentally prepared to attack the conditions, the course and the competitors.

The Eagle girls did an incredible job of doing that. All 7 of the Eagle runners ran amazing races. They ran times they could have been proud of in good conditions let alone the very poor day they were served. All of the times were very close to their season best and three of them even ran season-best times. That is such an amazing accomplishment considering the conditions they were in. They all did a tremendous job and can be proud of their race.

To top off the great team effort, freshman sensation Mikayla Johnson qualified for the Minnesota State Meet to be held next week. Mikayla came across in a time of 21:00 which placed her 11th. She was just 8 seconds off her season best time. Congratulations to Mikayla on her great accomplishment!

