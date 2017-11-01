Eagles Down Panthers 3-0

By Skip Hunter –

Last Monday the Southwest Minnesota Christian High School Eagles opened Section 3A South section play against the Ellsworth Panthers. The Eagles were the fifth seed and the Panthers the twelfth seed. In an early season match up SWC had defeated EHS.

The Eagles were victorious once more winning the match in three games 25-10. 25-13, and 25-15.

After WWG scored first, Jazlynn Prins passed to Olivia Veldkamp who set the ball back to Prins for the kill. Sydney Van Hulzen then served up an ace to give the Eagles a 2-1 advantage. Bella Niemeyer knocked back an overpass for a kill, and Van Hulzen served up another ace to make the score 4-1. Brooklyn DeKam made a dig, passed the ball to Veldkamp who set Niemeyer for her second kill. Three hitting errors by EHS and an ace serve by Prins made the score 10-2, which prompted a Panther time out.

When play resumed Prins made a pass to Veldkamp who set Shayla Prins for a kill. A hitting error by SWC gave Ellsworth the serve. The teams went on a long back-and-forth rally with EHS getting the point to make the score 12-4. After another EHS score Jessa Nibbelink dug up a serve and passed it to Veldkamp who set Niemeyer for a kill. Two more EHS hitting errors and a Sommer Schaap ace serve gave the Eagles a 16-5 lead.

The Panthers then scored again but the Eagles came back with a Niemeyer kill and the Eagles led 17-6. After the teams traded hitting errors, Van Hulzen had a kill, making the score 19-7. An error by each team and a J. Prins kill made the score 21-8. Van Hulzen had another kill and then an ace block followed by a J. Prins kill, and the scoreboard read 24-8. After 2 Eagle errors gave EHS a pair of points, DeKam passed to Veldkamp who set J. Prins for the game winner, 25-10.

