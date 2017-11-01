Dutchmen Fall to Dragons

By Nancy Wassink –

Edgerton volleyball ended at the hands of the Adrian Dragons on Monday, Oct. 23 in 3 sets with scores of 18-25, 23-25 and 15-25.

The team has been without senior Jasmine Jensen the last several games of the year due to injury and junior setter Courtney Fey joined her on the injured list in this final match of the Dutchmen season as they traveled to Adrian for the first round of tournament play.

The 8th seeded Dragons took the home-court advantage and got to work right away in the 1st set until Chynna Berning, assisted by Jayme Bleyenburg, put the first points up for the Dutch at 1-3. Berning and Madison Heard utilized some great net awareness stifling an Adrian play for point 2 and a great kill came after a one-handed defensive up from Bleyenburg put it right on the money for Berning to slam home to tie things up at 3. Heard smartly placed a tip right over the block to get her squad to 5 and Tessa DeKam and Berning teamed up for a block at the net followed by a solo block from Berning on the next point to even things once again at 7 apiece.

For the complete article, please see the November 1st edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!

To see our full gallery of Edgerton High School Sports, visit our SmugMug site!