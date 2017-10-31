Wendy’s Flowers Celebrates 25 Years

By Jill Fennema –

“Flowers are one of the few things we buy, bring home, watch die, and don’t ask for our money back,” so said American comedian George Carlin.

For Wendy Mohlenkamp, flowers are a way of life. She has been Edgerton’s Main Street florist for the past 25 years. She has an open house celebration planned for next week, November 8-11. She will have 25 percent off all in-stock purchases of $25 or more. She will also serve refreshments and give away door prizes.

She opened Wendy’s Flowers in the fall of 1992. She was located in one room of the building she currently owns. Back then, she was just a renter and when the building sold, she moved to the Edgerton Co-op Creamery building for about four years.

During that time, the Edgerton pharmacy was located in the professional building at 814 Main Street. When that closed, Wendy bought the building and relocated her flower business there. This time, she had the whole building, not just one room.

She expanded her merchandise over the years, and now has a store that brims with flowers and decor. While the months of April and May – with proms, Mother’s Day, graduations, and Memorial Day – are the busiest, Wendy finds that her business is always booked with weddings, funerals, and day-to-day work.

